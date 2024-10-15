Left Menu

Ukrainian Orthodox Tension: Ban on Russian-Affiliated Churches

The majority of Ukrainians support a new law banning Russian-affiliated religious groups amid accusations against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of collaborating with Moscow. This has sparked debate over national security and religious autonomy as tensions rise between different Orthodox branches in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:48 IST
Amid ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, a newly passed law receiving overwhelming support from Ukrainian citizens seeks to ban Russian-affiliated religious organizations. This move targets branches accused of harboring Moscow's influence, primarily focusing on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which is under scrutiny for cooperation with Russian intelligence.

Despite these allegations, the UOC claims to have severed ties with the Russian Orthodox Church since May 2022. However, the Ukrainian government has initiated steps to scrutinize and potentially dismantle the UOC's operations, with each parish being examined to ensure compliance with the new law.

This legislative action has seen widespread backing across Ukraine, even in eastern regions traditionally supportive of Russia. The survey indicated a significant 80% of the population backing the ban, reflecting the heightened national security concerns tied to the church's affiliations.

