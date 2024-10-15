Himachal Pradesh Commits to Water Reform with New Umbrella Act

In a move to streamline water legislation, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the formation of an umbrella act that consolidates all water-related laws. This initiative was addressed during a high-power committee meeting on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Sukhu assured that efforts to enhance the state's financial health are ongoing, citing the recent fiscal reforms allowing for a four percent increase in Dearness Allowance for government employees and pensioners. He criticized the previous BJP government for its handling of state interests, which he claims led to investment drain.

The Chief Minister also underlined the importance of tackling environmental issues, stressing the need for studies on cloud burst incidents as global warming presents serious challenges to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)