Tamil Nadu Braces for Rains: State Initiatives to Combat Weather Challenges

Tamil Nadu is preparing for heavy rains with the state and national disaster response teams on standby. Relief and medical camps have been set up, and volunteers are ready to assist. Efforts are being made to address waterlogging, with relief centers and kitchens on standby to support affected residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced on Tuesday the readiness of disaster response teams amid ongoing rains affecting Chennai and surrounding areas.

Authorities have activated relief centers in approximately 300 locations, capable of sheltering up to 1,000 people each, equipped with essential amenities.

Efforts to mitigate flooding are underway as officials oversee operations. Temporary closures affect only a few subways, and no power cuts have been reported despite the weather challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

