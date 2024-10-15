Tamil Nadu Braces for Rains: State Initiatives to Combat Weather Challenges

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced on Tuesday the readiness of disaster response teams amid ongoing rains affecting Chennai and surrounding areas.

Authorities have activated relief centers in approximately 300 locations, capable of sheltering up to 1,000 people each, equipped with essential amenities.

Efforts to mitigate flooding are underway as officials oversee operations. Temporary closures affect only a few subways, and no power cuts have been reported despite the weather challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)