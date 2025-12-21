Royal Volunteers: Prince William and George's Heartfelt Holiday Gesture

Prince William, continuing a tradition set by his late mother Princess Diana, recently visited The Passage, a homeless shelter, accompanied by his eldest son, Prince George. The duo rolled up their sleeves to prepare Christmas lunch, bringing attention to the pressing issue of homelessness.

In an endearing moment, captured on the royal YouTube channel, the two were seen decorating a Christmas tree and performing kitchen duties at the central London shelter. William expressed pride in being joined by George this year, signifying a new generation's involvement with charitable work.

Prince George, for the first time, added his name to a book previously signed by Diana and William, symbolically honoring the legacy of service. The visit is part of William's ongoing Homewards initiative, committed to addressing homelessness across the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)