Court Uplifts Ban: Junior Doctors Rally Amidst Durga Puja Celebrations

The Calcutta High Court lifted prohibitory orders near the Durga Puja Carnival, allowing junior doctors to hold a protest rally. The court deemed the restrictions disproportionate, emphasizing the importance of fundamental rights and directed measures to maintain peace between protestors and celebrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday annulled the prohibitory orders around the 'Durga Puja Carnival' on Red Road, facilitating a protest rally by junior doctors.

The embargo, under Section 163 of the BNSS, was earlier enforced on adjacent roads during the state-organised festivities.

Protesting against the RG Kar incident, junior doctors initiated their 'Droher Carnival'. Upon court intervention, Justice Ravi Krishan Kapur called the restrictions excessive, highlighting an infringement on fundamental rights, and mandated peaceful coexistence measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

