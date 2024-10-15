UK Imposes Sanctions on Israeli Settler Outposts Amid West Bank Tensions

The United Kingdom has implemented new sanctions against illegal Israeli settler outposts and organizations, addressing the escalating violence against Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank. This follows what UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has termed continued attacks by extremist Israeli settlers in the region.

Lammy, highlighting the UK's stand on the issue, stated that the measures were a response to the increased impunity faced by Palestinian communities, which have suffered intensified attacks including on schools and families. The sanctions target three settler outposts and four organizations accused of promoting and inciting violence.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) noted the rise in settler violence, with over 1,400 recorded attacks on Palestinian communities since October 2023. The new sanctions form part of a broader strategy aimed at achieving peace and stability in the West Bank, crucial for both Palestinians and Israelis.

