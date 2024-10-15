KISS Initiative launched to Transform SA's Iconic Parks into world destinations

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has launched an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming South Africa’s iconic parks into world-renowned tourism destinations. The Kruger, Kirstenbosch-iSimangaliso Icon Status Strategy (KISS) focuses on enhancing conservation, education, and sustainable tourism standards across these celebrated sites.

A Vision for Transformation

During a media briefing marking his first 100 days in office, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dr. Dion George outlined the vision behind the KISS initiative. “Throughout the seventh administration, we will reimagine our botanical and zoological gardens for the future,” he stated. The plan includes integrating cutting-edge technologies, modernising infrastructure, and improving visitor experiences to make these sites more accessible and engaging for both local and international tourists.

The minister emphasized that this transformation will not only reinforce South Africa's leadership in global conservation but also promote economic development. “The KISS initiative aims to create new jobs in the green economy, providing opportunities in fields such as environmental science, sustainable tourism, and wildlife management,” Dr. George explained.

Economic Development and Job Creation

The initiative will focus on investing in training and capacity-building programs to empower local communities, fostering inclusive economic growth. As South Africa prepares to assume the G20 Presidency next year, the minister sees a unique opportunity to showcase these world-class sites on the global stage. Key G20 meetings and international conferences are planned to be hosted at locations like Kirstenbosch and Kruger National Park, positioning South Africa as a premier destination for global dialogues on sustainability and conservation-driven economic development.

Commitment to Wildlife Conservation

In line with his predecessor's policies, Minister George reaffirmed his commitment to ending captive lion breeding. He mentioned the Fair Industry for Lions, Leopards, Elephants, and Rhinos (FILLER) initiative, which aims to ensure a sustainable future for the country’s iconic wildlife while boosting eco-tourism and conservation jobs.

Support for Small-Scale Fishers and Coastal Communities

Acknowledging the challenges faced by small-scale fishers and coastal communities, the Minister announced a simplification of the fishing license application process. “By removing bureaucratic barriers and streamlining procedures, we aim to empower local fishers to operate legally and sustainably,” he stated. This initiative seeks to promote inclusivity in the fishing industry and make economic opportunities more accessible.

To better understand the needs of these communities, Minister George has embarked on a comprehensive 12-harbour tour, engaging with local fishers and community leaders. His visits have focused on discussing infrastructure needs, safety concerns, market access, and training opportunities.

Future Goals

In addition to addressing immediate concerns, the Minister is in discussions with legal representatives regarding litigation aimed at protecting the African penguin population in the wild. Reflecting on his milestones since his appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa on July 3, 2024, Dr. George highlighted the department's short to medium-term priorities, including climate change, small-scale fisheries, wildlife biodiversity, and conservation efforts.

Conclusion

The KISS initiative represents a significant commitment by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment to elevate South Africa's iconic parks as world-class tourism destinations while ensuring the sustainability of the country’s rich biodiversity. By focusing on economic development, community empowerment, and conservation, the initiative aims to create a thriving future for both people and nature in South Africa.