Court Rules Out Severe Charges in Fatal Rash Driving Case

Sourya Jain, accused of causing a fatal accident in May 2020, won't be tried for culpable homicide. The court found no evidence of intent, redirecting the case to a metropolitan magistrate for lesser charges under rash and negligent driving laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:15 IST
The court has ruled that Sourya Jain, charged with causing a fatal accident, cannot be tried for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The accident in May 2020 resulted in the death of Jain's friend, Aryaman Nagpal. Initially charged under sections for rash driving, the prosecution also sought heavier charges, highlighting Jain's lack of a license.

The judge, however, emphasized that without evidence of intent, the case should proceed with charges of rash and negligent driving only, sending it to a metropolitan magistrate for trial.

