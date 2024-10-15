Court Rules Out Severe Charges in Fatal Rash Driving Case

The court has ruled that Sourya Jain, charged with causing a fatal accident, cannot be tried for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The accident in May 2020 resulted in the death of Jain's friend, Aryaman Nagpal. Initially charged under sections for rash driving, the prosecution also sought heavier charges, highlighting Jain's lack of a license.

The judge, however, emphasized that without evidence of intent, the case should proceed with charges of rash and negligent driving only, sending it to a metropolitan magistrate for trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)