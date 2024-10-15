Left Menu

Cairo Crown Conference: Saudi-Egypt Trade Bonds Strengthen Amid Regional Tensions

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met in Cairo to strengthen trade and investment ties and call for ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon. They signed agreements to foster economic cooperation and discussed Saudi investment plans in Egypt amid regional tensions.

During a significant meeting in Cairo, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi focused on enhancing trade and investment cooperation while urging peace in conflict zones such as Gaza and Lebanon.

The discussions culminated in the signing of an accord aimed at protecting mutual investments and the formation of a supreme coordination council to deepen economic ties. This meeting coincides with much speculation regarding Saudi Arabia's potential investment in Egypt amid regional uncertainties.

While reviewing efforts to bolster economic partnerships, the leaders highlighted sectors like energy, transport, and tourism for potential investment. The situation in Gaza and Lebanon was also a pivotal part of their dialogue, with both leaders advocating for a ceasefire to stabilize the region.

