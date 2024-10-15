Left Menu

Mumbai Flights Bomb Threat: Police Nab Suspects in Chhattisgarh

Mumbai Police have summoned a teenage boy, his father, and another individual from Chhattisgarh for questioning regarding bomb threats targeting three international flights. These threats, posted on social media, led to the diversion and delay of flights, though no suspicious items were found on board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 15-10-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:16 IST
Mumbai Police served a notice to a teenage boy, his father, and another individual from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh due to bomb threats posted on social media, targeting three international flights. The incident has raised security concerns amongst airline operators and passengers.

On Monday, bomb threats were issued on a flight heading from Mumbai to New York and two IndiGo flights traveling to Muscat and Jeddah. The Air India flight was diverted to New Delhi as a precaution, while the IndiGo flights were delayed after extensive security checks. Fortunately, no suspicious items were discovered.

The social media post was made on the platform X, and investigators are currently verifying the handle. Mumbai Police have initiated a case against an unidentified person and summoned the mentioned individuals for further questioning. The coordinated efforts with local law enforcement in Chhattisgarh underline the seriousness of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

