Mumbai Flights Bomb Threat: Police Nab Suspects in Chhattisgarh
Mumbai Police have summoned a teenage boy, his father, and another individual from Chhattisgarh for questioning regarding bomb threats targeting three international flights. These threats, posted on social media, led to the diversion and delay of flights, though no suspicious items were found on board.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Police served a notice to a teenage boy, his father, and another individual from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh due to bomb threats posted on social media, targeting three international flights. The incident has raised security concerns amongst airline operators and passengers.
On Monday, bomb threats were issued on a flight heading from Mumbai to New York and two IndiGo flights traveling to Muscat and Jeddah. The Air India flight was diverted to New Delhi as a precaution, while the IndiGo flights were delayed after extensive security checks. Fortunately, no suspicious items were discovered.
The social media post was made on the platform X, and investigators are currently verifying the handle. Mumbai Police have initiated a case against an unidentified person and summoned the mentioned individuals for further questioning. The coordinated efforts with local law enforcement in Chhattisgarh underline the seriousness of the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DGCA Approves Landmark Merger of AIX Connect and Air India Express
Merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express is complete: Aviation regulator DGCA.
DGCA Approves Merger of AIX Connect into Air India Express, Pioneers Seamless Integration
Bomb Scare Unsettles Bengaluru: An Intense Police Investigation
Safety First: Air India Express Flight Returns After Smoke Alert