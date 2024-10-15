North Korean Troops Allegedly Aid Russia in Ukraine Conflict

The United States has expressed growing concern over reports that North Korean soldiers are actively fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, according to a statement from a White House spokesperson on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently accused North Korea of providing personnel support to Russia, claiming his intelligence agencies have verified this involvement. Despite these claims, the Kremlin has dismissed the information as 'fake news.'

The White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett highlighted that if the reports are true, this would signify a deepening military alliance between North Korea and Russia. This alleged involvement would also denote a significant level of desperation for Russia, as it faces continued casualties in its conflict with Ukraine. Although Washington has accused North Korea of supplying Russia with ballistic missiles and ammunition, both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied these arms transfers but have committed to strengthening military ties, potentially through joint military exercises.

