Left Menu

North Korean Troops Allegedly Aid Russia in Ukraine Conflict

The White House expressed concern regarding reports that North Korean soldiers are fighting for Russia in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy alleged North Korean involvement while the Kremlin denied. The White House speculates this could mark increased Russia-North Korea military ties, amidst ongoing denials of arms transfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:26 IST
North Korean Troops Allegedly Aid Russia in Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has expressed growing concern over reports that North Korean soldiers are actively fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, according to a statement from a White House spokesperson on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently accused North Korea of providing personnel support to Russia, claiming his intelligence agencies have verified this involvement. Despite these claims, the Kremlin has dismissed the information as 'fake news.'

The White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett highlighted that if the reports are true, this would signify a deepening military alliance between North Korea and Russia. This alleged involvement would also denote a significant level of desperation for Russia, as it faces continued casualties in its conflict with Ukraine. Although Washington has accused North Korea of supplying Russia with ballistic missiles and ammunition, both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied these arms transfers but have committed to strengthening military ties, potentially through joint military exercises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024