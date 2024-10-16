Left Menu

Meta Faces Legal Battle Over Teen Social Media Addiction

Meta, Facebook's parent company, is confronting lawsuits from over 30 U.S. states alleging it fosters social media addiction in teenagers. A federal judge allowed the cases to proceed, rejecting Meta's defense that federal law prohibits these claims. The states seek injunctions and damages for Meta's practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 01:53 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 01:53 IST
Meta Faces Legal Battle Over Teen Social Media Addiction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is facing legal challenges from U.S. states accusing it of fostering social media addiction among teenagers, a California federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, based in Oakland, rejected Meta's attempt to dismiss the claims from more than 30 states. Meta argued that federal law protected it from several allegations, and that the states failed to cite any misleading statements made by the company.

The judge limited some claims from the states but allowed the proceedings to continue mostly unchanged. She also declined to dismiss individual claims regarding social media addiction. States are seeking injunctions and financial damages against Meta for purported illegal practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024