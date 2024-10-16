Cross-Border Drone Intrusion from Lebanon to Israel
Two drones crossed from Lebanon into Israel, triggering sirens in Upper Galilee. The Israeli military confirmed the incident but reported no injuries. Fallen targets were identified in the region.
In a development early on Wednesday, the Israeli military reported that two drones had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace, setting off sirens in Upper Galilee.
According to the military's statement, there were no injuries as a result of this incident. The situation has raised concerns about cross-border security measures.
The army identified fallen targets in the area, further intensifying the focus on maintaining peace and security in the region.
