Left Menu

Cross-Border Drone Intrusion from Lebanon to Israel

Two drones crossed from Lebanon into Israel, triggering sirens in Upper Galilee. The Israeli military confirmed the incident but reported no injuries. Fallen targets were identified in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-10-2024 03:22 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 03:22 IST
Cross-Border Drone Intrusion from Lebanon to Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a development early on Wednesday, the Israeli military reported that two drones had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace, setting off sirens in Upper Galilee.

According to the military's statement, there were no injuries as a result of this incident. The situation has raised concerns about cross-border security measures.

The army identified fallen targets in the area, further intensifying the focus on maintaining peace and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024