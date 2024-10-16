Air India Amid Bomb Threats: Sky-high Tensions
The United States condemned threats against Air India flights, leading to emergency landings following bomb threats. Spearheaded by separatist Sikh groups, these threats have primarily targeted flights to Chicago and New York. Authorities are working with Air India to investigate and hold perpetrators accountable.
- Country:
- United States
The United States has firmly condemned threats targeting commercial aviation, particularly Air India flights, labeling them as unacceptable. Several flights, including routes to major US cities, faced bomb threats.
The New Delhi-Chicago flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Iqaluit Airport in Canada. Meanwhile, other impacted flights, like the Mumbai-New York route, returned to origins amid escalating tensions with fighter jet assistance for routes toward Singapore. A group of American and Canadian citizens, associated with separatist Sikh movements, have publicly advocated for these threats.
The State Department acknowledges the seriousness of such threats, emphasizing collaboration with the Department of Justice and other law enforcement agencies. Air India, in response, is cooperating thoroughly with authorities in the quest to bring those responsible to justice and is considering legal actions to recover any incurred damages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Demands Social Media Transparency on Law Enforcement Requests
‘Broad impunity persists’ for law enforcement violations against Africans and people of African descent: rights experts
Kerala CM Advocates for Strict Labour Law Enforcement After Tragic Incident
Militants Strike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Deadly Assault on Law Enforcement