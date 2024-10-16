Air India Amid Bomb Threats: Sky-high Tensions

The United States has firmly condemned threats targeting commercial aviation, particularly Air India flights, labeling them as unacceptable. Several flights, including routes to major US cities, faced bomb threats.

The New Delhi-Chicago flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Iqaluit Airport in Canada. Meanwhile, other impacted flights, like the Mumbai-New York route, returned to origins amid escalating tensions with fighter jet assistance for routes toward Singapore. A group of American and Canadian citizens, associated with separatist Sikh movements, have publicly advocated for these threats.

The State Department acknowledges the seriousness of such threats, emphasizing collaboration with the Department of Justice and other law enforcement agencies. Air India, in response, is cooperating thoroughly with authorities in the quest to bring those responsible to justice and is considering legal actions to recover any incurred damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)