Supreme Court's Stern Warning to Haryana Government

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a stern admonition to the Haryana government for its failure to prosecute individuals guilty of stubble burning, summoning the state's chief secretary to appear before it on October 23.

Presided over by Justice Abhay S Oka, the bench directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take disciplinary measures against Haryana officials for their inaction against violators.

The court criticized the CAQM for being ineffective, labeling it a 'toothless tiger.'

(With inputs from agencies.)