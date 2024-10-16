Left Menu

Supreme Court's Stern Warning to Haryana Government

The Supreme Court criticized the Haryana government for not prosecuting stubble burning violators, summoning the chief secretary. Justice Abhay S Oka's bench instructed the Commission for Air Quality Management to take action against officials for inaction, declaring CAQM ineffectual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:11 IST
Supreme Court's Stern Warning to Haryana Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a stern admonition to the Haryana government for its failure to prosecute individuals guilty of stubble burning, summoning the state's chief secretary to appear before it on October 23.

Presided over by Justice Abhay S Oka, the bench directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take disciplinary measures against Haryana officials for their inaction against violators.

The court criticized the CAQM for being ineffective, labeling it a 'toothless tiger.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024