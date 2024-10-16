Supreme Court's Stern Warning to Haryana Government
The Supreme Court criticized the Haryana government for not prosecuting stubble burning violators, summoning the chief secretary. Justice Abhay S Oka's bench instructed the Commission for Air Quality Management to take action against officials for inaction, declaring CAQM ineffectual.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a stern admonition to the Haryana government for its failure to prosecute individuals guilty of stubble burning, summoning the state's chief secretary to appear before it on October 23.
Presided over by Justice Abhay S Oka, the bench directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take disciplinary measures against Haryana officials for their inaction against violators.
The court criticized the CAQM for being ineffective, labeling it a 'toothless tiger.'
