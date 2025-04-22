Congress Demands Alcohol Ban in Madhya Pradesh's Tribal Corridors

The Congress has accused the Madhya Pradesh government of facilitating liquor smuggling through tribal districts like Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar and Ratlam, demanding a ban similar to that in religious places.

Congress' tribal wing president Vikrant Bhuria claims liquor moves from these areas to Gujarat, where it is banned, with the state's tacit approval. He alleges that seven smuggling corridors operate with wine shops conveniently placed near Gujarat's border.

Bhuria advocates closing these shops promptly, highlighting the social and economic implications on impoverished communities. He calls for banning all alcohol but traditional mahua, underscoring the cultural significance and calling for government support against liquor proliferation.

