Social Media Stunt Leads to Arrest in Nangloi

A 'Jan Sunwai' programme in Nangloi played a crucial role in the arrest of a man who flaunted a firearm on social media, aiming to achieve fame by inciting fear, according to Delhi Police.

Organized every Saturday, the public outreach event prompted locals to help maintain law and order by reporting suspicious entities. On April 19, during one such event, officers encouraged residents to contact beat officers about any suspicious activities.

This initiative led a concerned local to report Arjun, 25, who posted images of himself brandishing a gun on Instagram. Following verification, police arrested him on April 20, seizing a pistol and bullet. Arjun confessed to the crime, seeking notoriety, and was charged under the Arms Act.

