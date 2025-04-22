Social Media Stunt Leads to Arrest in Nangloi
A Jan Sunwai programme in Nangloi facilitated the arrest of Arjun, who brandished a firearm on social media. The initiative urged residents to report suspicious activities, leading to his apprehension. Arjun sought fame by instilling fear, but was caught with a pistol, booked under the Arms Act.
- Country:
- India
A 'Jan Sunwai' programme in Nangloi played a crucial role in the arrest of a man who flaunted a firearm on social media, aiming to achieve fame by inciting fear, according to Delhi Police.
Organized every Saturday, the public outreach event prompted locals to help maintain law and order by reporting suspicious entities. On April 19, during one such event, officers encouraged residents to contact beat officers about any suspicious activities.
This initiative led a concerned local to report Arjun, 25, who posted images of himself brandishing a gun on Instagram. Following verification, police arrested him on April 20, seizing a pistol and bullet. Arjun confessed to the crime, seeking notoriety, and was charged under the Arms Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Financial Scandal Unveils at Gokhale Institute: GIPE Secretary Arrested
Badminton Coach Arrested in Shocking Teen Abuse Case
Manipur Police Clamp Down on KCP-Noyon: Arms Cache Seized amid Extortion Arrests
Major Drug Bust in Punjab: Arrests and Seizures Made
Russian Nationals Arrested in Goa for Visa Overstay