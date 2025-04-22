YSRCP Charges Andhra Pradesh Government with Political Vendetta
YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses the Andhra Pradesh government of using arrests and false cases against opposition, particularly highlighting the questioning of Midhun Reddy and arrest of PSR Anjaneyulu. He warns that these acts are politically motivated and could lead to systemic chaos and financial mismanagement.
YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the Andhra Pradesh government, accusing it of employing intimidation tactics to silence opposition voices. He claims that arrests and false charges are tactics used to instill fear among political adversaries.
At a YSRCP Political Advisory Committee meeting, Reddy singled out incidents involving party leaders like Lok Sabha member Midhun Reddy and former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu, suggesting these were acts of political vendetta. He also alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is behind these 'politically motivated' acts.
Reddy further alleged maladministration by the government, claiming it is involved in corrupt practices, including non-transparent land dealings and financial mismanagement. Highlighting a deepening financial crisis, he warned that without corrective actions, the state risks descending into anarchy.
