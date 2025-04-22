YSRCP Charges Andhra Pradesh Government with Political Vendetta

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the Andhra Pradesh government, accusing it of employing intimidation tactics to silence opposition voices. He claims that arrests and false charges are tactics used to instill fear among political adversaries.

At a YSRCP Political Advisory Committee meeting, Reddy singled out incidents involving party leaders like Lok Sabha member Midhun Reddy and former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu, suggesting these were acts of political vendetta. He also alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is behind these 'politically motivated' acts.

Reddy further alleged maladministration by the government, claiming it is involved in corrupt practices, including non-transparent land dealings and financial mismanagement. Highlighting a deepening financial crisis, he warned that without corrective actions, the state risks descending into anarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)