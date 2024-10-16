Left Menu

Supreme Court Slams Haryana and Punjab for Stubble Burning Inaction

The Supreme Court criticized the governments of Haryana and Punjab for failing to prosecute stubble burning violators. It ordered the state chief secretaries to appear on October 23 with explanations. The court also instructed the Commission for Air Quality Management to pursue actions against state officials over inaction.

Updated: 16-10-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 11:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a stern warning to the Haryana and Punjab governments, condemning their lack of prosecution against those found guilty of stubble burning violations. The court has directed the state chief secretaries to present themselves on October 23 with explanations for their inaction.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih has called upon the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take punitive measures against officials from both states. This action comes in light of their failure to act against violators.

The court emphasized that the issue is not political and expressed its readiness to summon individuals acting on external behests. The bench criticized the Punjab government for its lack of prosecutions over the past three years and noted the absence of efforts to secure central funds for providing tractors to farmers. CAQM was also described as ineffective, needing a more proactive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

