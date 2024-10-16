UN Report Highlights Alarming Surge in Human Rights Violations in Venezuela Amidst Political Crackdown

Today, the UN’s Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela released a new report detailing a troubling escalation of human rights violations amid the country’s ongoing political turmoil. This investigation builds upon the Mission's previous report submitted to the Human Rights Council on September 20, documenting severe abuses perpetrated by the Venezuelan government, security forces, and pro-government armed civilian groups, particularly surrounding the contested presidential elections held in July.

The report outlines a range of violations, including arbitrary detentions, torture, enforced disappearances, and sexual violence, all executed as part of a systematic campaign to silence dissenters and perceived political opponents. The victims of this crackdown include vulnerable groups such as children and individuals with disabilities.

Among the alarming findings, the Mission revealed that detainees are subjected to threats and torture to compel them to self-incriminate for serious offenses like terrorism. Victims, often without legal representation, face extreme pressures that leave them particularly exposed to unjust legal repercussions. The report is especially concerned about the treatment of detained minors, who are not afforded the protective measures mandated by international law.

The report asserts that many of the serious violations identified constitute crimes against humanity, characterized by a consistent pattern of conduct targeting individuals based on their political beliefs. Notably, the Mission documented that twenty-five individuals were shot and killed in recent violence, with hundreds injured and thousands detained for exercising their fundamental rights, particularly freedom of expression.

Testimonies from victims form the core of the report, offering critical insights into the brutal reality on the ground. The Mission calls on the Venezuelan state to release all arbitrarily detained individuals and to ensure the protection of the physical and psychological integrity of detainees, along with their right to due process. It also emphasizes the urgent need for the international community and relevant UN bodies to prioritize the rights of children under these dire circumstances.

The Mission expresses appreciation for the ongoing support from the international community, especially the recent extension of its mandate by the Human Rights Council for an additional two years. It will continue its investigations into human rights violations linked to the upcoming 2024 presidential vote and the violence perpetrated by armed groups known as “colectivos,” as mandated by the Human Rights Council.