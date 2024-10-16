Goa's Largest LSD Drug Bust: Police Nab Key Suspect
The Goa police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) seized LSD blot papers worth Rs 98 lakh, arresting a person linked to a widespread drug network. This operation marks Goa's largest LSD haul, stemming from the darknet, targeting partygoers nationwide. More arrests in connection with this case are anticipated.
In a significant operation, the Goa police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) succeeded in seizing LSD blot papers valued at Rs 98 lakh. They also arrested an individual tied to this extensive drug network, as confirmed on Wednesday by a senior official.
This marks the largest LSD seizure undertaken by the Goa police, and it forms the fifth drug bust by the ANC within the span of 12 days, bringing the cumulative total of drugs seized to an estimated Rs 1.25 crore.
The accused, residing in Goa for several years, sourced large drug consignments through the darknet, distributing them to clients primarily within party circuits across major Indian cities. The operation, culminating in the arrest on Monday night in Anjuna's beach village, unveiled the nationwide distribution network, with further arrests anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
