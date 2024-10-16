New Global Alliance Formed to End Statelessness, Uniting Over 100 States and Organizations

More than 100 States, civil society organizations, stateless-led entities, and academics have come together to establish a new Global Alliance to End Statelessness, committing to confront the significant inequity faced by millions worldwide who are denied nationality. This initiative builds upon the #IBelong campaign, which has been advocating for stateless individuals for the past decade.

Official Launch at UNHCR Meeting

The Global Alliance was officially launched by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi during the annual Executive Committee meeting of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Geneva. This important event began on Monday and will continue throughout the week.

"Over the last decade, we have made significant strides worldwide through the UNHCR #IBelong campaign, helping find solutions for communities and individuals marginalized for generations," Grandi stated. "But our work is far from over. We must ensure that everyone—everywhere—has a nationality, can enjoy their rights, and participate fully in society without discrimination."

Vision for a Stateless-Free World

The Global Alliance aims for a simple yet ambitious vision: a world where no individual is deprived of their fundamental human right to a nationality. Grandi emphasized that this new, diverse coalition of partners will carry the cause further, reflecting a whole-of-society approach that places individuals with lived experience at the center of advocacy and decision-making.

During the Executive Committee meeting, a special session titled “High-Level Segment on Statelessness” was dedicated to addressing some of the world’s most pressing displacement and humanitarian issues. Grandi addressed over 100 international government delegations and more than 50 organizations, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts to tackle statelessness.

Turkmenistan’s Commitment

In a noteworthy development, Turkmenistan announced during the meeting that it had officially resolved all known cases of statelessness within its territory, marking a significant milestone in the fight against this issue. The country has granted citizenship to over 32,000 individuals, including refugees and stateless persons, attributing its success to robust political will, legislative reforms, international cooperation, and advancements in civil identification and registration systems.

Future Plans and Leadership

The Global Alliance is set to commence its operations this month, spearheaded by a 15-member Advisory Committee composed of States, UN agencies, civil society groups, and organizations led by stateless individuals. UNHCR will provide support and host the Secretariat for the Alliance, in line with its mission to address statelessness.

"Membership in this Global Alliance sends a strong signal to the world. It represents a commitment to collective action, a platform for exchanging best practices, and a means to advocate for resolutions addressing this critical issue," Grandi noted. He encouraged other states and entities to “join this historic effort” to eradicate statelessness and uphold the rights of all individuals.

A Call to Action

With this new coalition, the international community is poised to make tangible commitments and advance progress in resolving statelessness. By working together, the Global Alliance aims to ensure that every person can enjoy the rights and privileges that come with nationality, thereby fostering a more inclusive and equitable world.