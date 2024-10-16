Left Menu

New Multinational Sanctions Team Targets North Korea Amidst UN Setbacks

The United States, South Korea, and Japan introduce a new Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team to oversee sanctions against North Korea after Russia and China stymied efforts at the UN. This initiative, which involves several nations, aims to effectively monitor North Korean activities beyond UN authorization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:06 IST
In a move to address North Korea's ongoing violations of international sanctions, the United States, South Korea, and Japan have launched the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team. This new international body will work to monitor North Korea's adherence to existing sanctions, following the UN's inability to do so due to Russian and Chinese opposition.

The announcement of this initiative was made during a press conference in Seoul, attended by major diplomats from the partnering countries. This includes U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun, and Japan's Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano. Representatives from eight additional countries were present to express their commitment to this new framework.

Despite lacking the official backing of the United Nations, the team's efforts may prove to be more effective due to its operational independence from Russian and Chinese influences. The team also invites other countries to join in assessing and ensuring adherence to global sanctions against Pyongyang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

