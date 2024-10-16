Political Turmoil Intensifies as MUDA Chairman Resigns
After MUDA chairman K Marigowda's resignation amid alleged land allocation irregularities involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, the BJP urges Siddaramaiah to resign, citing his deep involvement in the alleged scam. While Marigowda cites health reasons, the incident prompts political and legal scrutiny.
Political tensions rose on Wednesday following the resignation of K Marigowda, the chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), amid allegations of irregular land allocations. The BJP quickly escalated demands for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign, claiming his deep involvement in the controversy.
The controversy centers around alleged site allocation irregularities to Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi B M. The call for the Chief Minister’s resignation intensified following Marigowda's decision and subsequent critique by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who insisted the chief minister was "deeply involved" in the purported scam.
Marigowda, addressing the media, cited health reasons and directions from Siddaramaiah for his resignation, denying any external pressures. The ongoing investigations by the Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate into these claims add to the growing scrutiny faced by the state government, although the chief minister has maintained his position, denying allegations of misconduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
