BJP Slams Congress Over Sardar Patel Tribute as Political Stunt

In a sharp critique of the Congress party, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan accused them of using Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy for political gain. This follows a recent Congress resolution expressing renewed commitment to Patel's principles, a gesture Kesavan dismissed as insincere.

The spokesperson condemned Congress for choosing to name their headquarters 'Indira Bhavan' after the Nehru-Gandhi family instead of 'Sardar Bhavan', questioning their reverence for the iconic leader Patel if they truly held him in high regard.

Congress, however, maintains that they are dedicated to following Patel's path, as outlined in the resolution shared by General Secretary KC Venugopal. This resolution has been supported by top Congress figures like Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, reinforcing their commitment to the principles and vision of Sardar Patel.

