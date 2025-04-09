Congress Fires Back: Accuses BJP of Constitutional Dissonance

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertions of 'appeasement politics' against the Congress. Khera emphasized that the Congress party is committed to the concept of 'santushtikaran,' aiming to satisfy all societal segments.

Khera also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of historically opposing constitutional principles, tracing this stance back to the times of Hindu Mahasabha and Jana Sangh. He affirmed Congress's unwavering dedication to constitutional values. Furthermore, Congress leader PL Punia reiterated the party's commitment to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision.

The Congress Working Committee meeting in Ahmedabad, attended by key figures like Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, tackled issues of communal division and oligarchic monopoly. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized strategies that distract from national issues by fostering communal tensions, reinforcing Congress's respect for national unity champions like Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)