Congress Confronts BJP Over National Issues at 84th AICC Convention
At the 84th AICC Convention in Ahmedabad, Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, criticize the BJP for neglecting pressing national issues such as unemployment and price hikes. Discussions emphasize Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy and address accusations of communal politics, with resolutions passed to prioritize relevant national concerns.
As the All India Congress Committee's 84th National Convention unfolds in Ahmedabad, party leaders have taken aim at the ruling BJP over a slew of pressing national issues. The two-day event, which draws top Congress figures including President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, aims to address matters such as soaring fuel prices and unemployment.
Speaking to reporters, Congress MP Praniti Shinde criticized the central government for its focus on historical controversies rather than addressing immediate challenges like the economic burden on ordinary citizens and unrest in Manipur. Shinde condemned BJP's strategies, accusing them of sowing division within the nation.
In a sharp rebuke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent allegations of Congress indulging in appeasement politics, Congress leader Pawan Khera defended his party's track record of inclusivity. Khera asserted that Congress has always sought to satisfy all societal segments without pandering. Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge noted attempts to rewrite history, referring to past leaders Nehru and Patel, while the Congress Working Committee passed resolutions upholding Patel's ideals for national unity and governance fairness.
