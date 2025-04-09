Left Menu

Congress Confronts BJP Over National Issues at 84th AICC Convention

At the 84th AICC Convention in Ahmedabad, Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, criticize the BJP for neglecting pressing national issues such as unemployment and price hikes. Discussions emphasize Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy and address accusations of communal politics, with resolutions passed to prioritize relevant national concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:29 IST
Congress Confronts BJP Over National Issues at 84th AICC Convention
Top Congress leadership arrives to attend party's national convention (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the All India Congress Committee's 84th National Convention unfolds in Ahmedabad, party leaders have taken aim at the ruling BJP over a slew of pressing national issues. The two-day event, which draws top Congress figures including President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, aims to address matters such as soaring fuel prices and unemployment.

Speaking to reporters, Congress MP Praniti Shinde criticized the central government for its focus on historical controversies rather than addressing immediate challenges like the economic burden on ordinary citizens and unrest in Manipur. Shinde condemned BJP's strategies, accusing them of sowing division within the nation.

In a sharp rebuke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent allegations of Congress indulging in appeasement politics, Congress leader Pawan Khera defended his party's track record of inclusivity. Khera asserted that Congress has always sought to satisfy all societal segments without pandering. Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge noted attempts to rewrite history, referring to past leaders Nehru and Patel, while the Congress Working Committee passed resolutions upholding Patel's ideals for national unity and governance fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025