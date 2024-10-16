The Kremlin raised concerns on Wednesday about the challenges European countries face in mobilizing their military-industrial sectors to assist Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed questions regarding the French and German arms sectors, although he refrained from naming specific European countries or detailing how they're struggling to aid Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron previously stated that military support efforts continue, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a military aid package worth 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion) for Kyiv by 2024.

Nonetheless, Peskov suggested these efforts were problematic. 'This mobilization of capabilities for ephemeral goals contradicts these countries' economic development interests, and clearly, their capacities are not geared for such undertakings,' he told reporters. Peskov expressed hope that the realization of unnecessary expenditure would dawn on more within these countries' political establishments over time.

