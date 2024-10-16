Kremlin Questions Europe's Military-Industrial Mobilization for Ukraine
The Kremlin claims European countries are struggling to support Ukraine militarily. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on challenges facing French and German arms industries but avoided naming specific countries. Despite announcements from France and Germany supporting Ukraine, Peskov argued such military efforts contradict economic interests.
The Kremlin raised concerns on Wednesday about the challenges European countries face in mobilizing their military-industrial sectors to assist Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed questions regarding the French and German arms sectors, although he refrained from naming specific European countries or detailing how they're struggling to aid Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron previously stated that military support efforts continue, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a military aid package worth 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion) for Kyiv by 2024.
Nonetheless, Peskov suggested these efforts were problematic. 'This mobilization of capabilities for ephemeral goals contradicts these countries' economic development interests, and clearly, their capacities are not geared for such undertakings,' he told reporters. Peskov expressed hope that the realization of unnecessary expenditure would dawn on more within these countries' political establishments over time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Europe
- Ukraine
- military
- industrial
- mobilization
- France
- Germany
- Peskov
- economy
ALSO READ
Taiwan's Heroic Mobilization as Typhoon Krathon Barrels Toward Coast
Massive Blaze Engulfs Cotton Factory in Ajmer's Rico Industrial Area
Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Krathon with Mass Mobilization
Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Krathon with Massive Troop Mobilization
Ajit Doval Strengthens India-France Defence Ties in High-Level Meetings