Tragedy Strikes: Fuel Tanker Explosion Claims Lives in Nigeria

A devastating fuel tanker explosion in northern Nigeria's Jigawa state has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 94 lives, while 50 others have been injured. The incident occurred in Majia town, with victims receiving treatment in local hospitals. Authorities are managing the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:00 IST
A catastrophic fuel tanker explosion has resulted in the deaths of at least 94 people in northern Nigeria, according to a police spokesperson on Wednesday.

The tragic incident occurred late Tuesday in the town of Majia, located in Jigawa state's Taura local government area, as confirmed by Lawan Shiisu, the spokesperson for Jigawa State Police Command, during a phone conversation with Reuters.

Among the casualties, 50 individuals sustained injuries and have been rushed to local hospitals in Ringim and Hadejia, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

