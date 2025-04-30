New Fish Return Rules Set to Boost Sustainability and Cut Red Tape from May 2025

Starting 1 May 2025, commercial fishers in New Zealand will benefit from newly introduced exemptions that allow specific live fish to be legally returned to the sea—an initiative aimed at enhancing fisheries sustainability and reducing regulatory burdens. The change, announced by Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones, is designed to align fishing practices with ecological best practices and industry-led sustainability efforts.

Under New Zealand’s Quota Management System (QMS), most fish caught by commercial operators must be landed—brought to shore for recording and potential sale—unless special exemptions exist. This framework has historically helped prevent underreporting and overfishing but has sometimes been criticized for being overly rigid in cases where the survival of released fish is likely.

Until now, returning live fish to the sea has been generally prohibited for most species, even if they were uninjured and capable of survival, due to fears of underreporting and waste. Minister Jones, however, emphasized that science-based exemptions can enhance both stock sustainability and compliance.

Species Included in the New Exemptions

The latest regulatory changes will now legally permit the return of certain species—southern bluefin tuna, pāua (abalone), and Bluff oysters—under specific conditions:

1. Southern Bluefin Tuna

Although commercial fishers have had the ability to return southern bluefin tuna since 2004, the new rules clarify and formalize the exact conditions under which the return is lawful.

Conditions for return: Caught using surface longline or troll methods. Alive and showing no major injuries . Must be returned to the sea as soon as possible .

By ensuring returned tuna remain part of the spawning population, this policy helps protect a vulnerable and highly migratory species of significant commercial value.

2. Pāua (Abalone)

Commercial pāua fishers have long maintained voluntary minimum harvest sizes that exceed the government’s legal minimums. This self-regulation reflects industry commitment to long-term stock health.

Under the new exemption: Pāua that are above the legal size but below the voluntary size can now be returned to the ocean.

This protects younger, more fertile individuals and supports the reproductive capacity of pāua fisheries, which are crucial for New Zealand’s coastal economies.

3. Bluff Oysters

Bluff oysters grow in dense clusters or “clumps” that often include both legal-sized and undersized individuals.

Previously, fishers were required to separate legal oysters from the undersized ones at sea before returning the latter.

The new exemption allows the entire clump —including legal-sized oysters—to be returned to the sea if any oysters in the group are undersized .

According to Minister Jones, “Bluff oysters need to be returned quickly to survive. The handling time needed to sort clumps reduces their survival rates.”

This change is expected to significantly increase the number of oysters that survive and contribute to the future reproductive population.

A Win for Sustainability and Industry Collaboration

Minister Jones acknowledged the role of industry consultation in shaping these new rules, stating, “My thanks to everyone who provided feedback as part of the consultation on these changes.” He emphasized that these amendments represent “common sense” governance—balancing effective fisheries management with ecological realities and commercial viability.

The move is widely seen as a response to both ecological science and on-the-ground feedback from commercial operators, reflecting a maturing relationship between the government and the seafood sector. It also demonstrates a commitment to international sustainability targets, especially concerning highly migratory species like the southern bluefin tuna.

Looking Ahead: Implementation and Oversight

The exemptions will be implemented nationwide starting 1 May 2025, and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is expected to issue updated guidelines and monitoring protocols to ensure compliance.

Fisheries observers and reporting tools will continue to play a crucial role in tracking the outcomes of these exemptions and ensuring that they do not inadvertently lead to underreporting or misuse.

By allowing the responsible return of certain species, New Zealand reinforces its reputation as a global leader in sustainable fisheries management—balancing economic needs with environmental stewardship.