Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail for Teacher in Controversial Slapping Incident

A special court has denied a school teacher's anticipatory bail plea following accusations of her involvement in a communal incident. The court, spearheaded by Special Judge Alka Bharti, cited a lack of genuine grounds for granting the plea, amidst allegations of hate-driven actions.

The plea faced opposition from the victim's legal representative, Kamran Zaidi, who emphasized the existence of a chargesheet against the accused, Tyagi, as a reason for denial. The filing included charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act.

The case drew significant attention after a viral video in August 2023 depicted Tyagi instructing her students to slap a Muslim classmate, inciting widespread indignation and attracting intervention by the Supreme Court.

