Tandoor Worker Detained for Unhygienic Baking Practices
A tandoor worker and an eatery owner were detained by police for allegedly spitting on rotis during preparation. This followed a complaint and video evidence provided by the Bajrang Dal. The Uttar Pradesh government plans to introduce strict laws against unsanitary food practices, including imprisonment and fines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:12 IST
Authorities have detained a tandoor worker along with the owner of the eatery he worked at amidst allegations of unhygienic food practices.
Acting on a complaint from the Bajrang Dal, local police intervened after a video allegedly showing the worker spitting on rotis surfaced online.
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans for strict legal measures to curb similar food adulteration incidents across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
