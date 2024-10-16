Left Menu

Poland Faces Asylum Policy Crisis Amid EU Border Tensions

Polish President Andrzej Duda criticized the government's plan to temporarily suspend asylum rights for irregular migrants, fearing it will block refuge for Belarusians and Russians. The plan, argued to protect borders from hybrid threats, faces resistance and awaits approval to become law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:47 IST
  • Poland

In a bold address to parliament, Polish President Andrzej Duda condemned the government's proposal to temporarily suspend asylum for irregular migrants, branding it a 'fatal mistake'. He signaled strong opposition to a plan he believes will harm those fleeing Belarus and Russia's oppressive regimes.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk defended the measure, intended to bolster Poland's border security against massive inflows of unauthorized migrants considered part of a geopolitical tool by Moscow and Minsk. Tusk assured it wouldn't apply to political dissidents seeking sanctuary.

The policy, although receiving mixed reactions within the government, requires parliamentary and presidential approval to be enacted. With looming debates at an EU summit, Poland's asylum strategy ignites a critical discourse on human rights and regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

