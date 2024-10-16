President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has unveiled a comprehensive 'victory plan,' calling on global allies to take immediate steps to bolster Kyiv amid increasing Russian threats. As winter approaches with potential power shortages, Zelenskiy urged for immediate NATO membership and weapon support to secure a quicker end to the conflict.

In exchange, he proposed a Western role in harnessing Ukraine's mineral resources, emphasizing that Ukrainian forces could bolster NATO's security. Addressing legislators, Zelenskiy reiterated the need to change dynamics of the conflict, heedless of Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions.

The five-point plan pushes for a 'comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence' inside Ukraine, alongside projecting a robust defense of mineral resources. However, the Kremlin dismissed the plan and urged Kyiv to acknowledge the failure of its current policies.

