Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Visionary Victory Plan: A Call for Unity and Strategic Support

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presented his 'victory plan,' urging allies to support Ukraine by inviting its NATO membership and providing weapons to end the war with Russia. The plan also offers Western involvement in Ukraine's natural resources. Zelenskiy emphasizes diplomacy while asking for unity among Kyiv's partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:01 IST
Zelenskiy's Visionary Victory Plan: A Call for Unity and Strategic Support

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has unveiled a comprehensive 'victory plan,' calling on global allies to take immediate steps to bolster Kyiv amid increasing Russian threats. As winter approaches with potential power shortages, Zelenskiy urged for immediate NATO membership and weapon support to secure a quicker end to the conflict.

In exchange, he proposed a Western role in harnessing Ukraine's mineral resources, emphasizing that Ukrainian forces could bolster NATO's security. Addressing legislators, Zelenskiy reiterated the need to change dynamics of the conflict, heedless of Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions.

The five-point plan pushes for a 'comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence' inside Ukraine, alongside projecting a robust defense of mineral resources. However, the Kremlin dismissed the plan and urged Kyiv to acknowledge the failure of its current policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024