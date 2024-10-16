Left Menu

P C Sharma: The Legacy of a Distinguished CBI Director

P C Sharma, former CBI director known for his relentless fight against white-collar crime and the extradition of Abu Salem, passed away at 82. His distinguished career spanned roles from the chief of CBI to Vice President of Interpol. Sharma was remembered for his innovative approaches and commitment to justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:16 IST
P C Sharma, the former CBI Director who passed away at the age of 82, was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of esteemed police officers, both serving and retired. Known for his pivotal role in extraditing underworld figure Abu Salem, Sharma's contributions to law enforcement were celebrated as family and colleagues paid their respects.

Sharma's daughter, Bihu Sharma, honored her father's memory by lighting the pyre, placing his distinctive bamboo cap on it, a symbol of his deep connection to Assam. CBI Director Praveen Sood and senior officers visited Sharma's residence earlier in the day, expressing their condolences on behalf of the agency.

Having joined the CBI in 1978, Sharma served across various capacities during his notable career. He was remembered for his innovative methods in tackling white-collar crimes and his fearless approach in pursuing justice, supporting the CBI's mission for over two decades with unwavering dedication.

