Dagbon Overlord Praises President Akufo-Addo for Restoring Peace in Dagbon

In recognition of the President’s efforts, the Yaa Naa made a traditional offering of a bull and 100 tubers of yam, symbolizing the deep respect and honour held for the President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:58 IST
In response, President Akufo-Addo congratulated the Yaa Naa on his leadership in fostering reconciliation and peace in Dagbon. Image Credit: Wikipedia
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been lauded by Yaa Naa Abukari Andani II, the overlord of Dagbon, for his pivotal role in restoring peace to the Dagbon Traditional Area. During the President’s visit to the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi on October 15, 2024, as part of his two-day tour of Northern Ghana, Yaa Naa expressed profound gratitude for the President’s leadership in resolving the long-standing conflict between the Abudu and Andani families.

The Yaa Naa commended the President's decisive actions, which involved working with a committee of eminent chiefs to facilitate peace and enable the performance of the funerals of the two deceased Yaa Naa, a key step in ending the dispute. Yaa Naa Abukari II stated that President Akufo-Addo’s legacy will forever be remembered in Dagbon’s history as a champion of peace.

In recognition of the President’s efforts, the Yaa Naa made a traditional offering of a bull and 100 tubers of yam, symbolizing the deep respect and honour held for the President. He also acknowledged the appointment of prominent leaders from the Northern region in the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration, including Ghana's first Finance Minister from the North, as a demonstration of inclusive leadership.

In response, President Akufo-Addo congratulated the Yaa Naa on his leadership in fostering reconciliation and peace in Dagbon. He also took the opportunity to express gratitude to the people of Dagbon for their support throughout his presidency, as he prepares to step down in three months.

Additionally, President Akufo-Addo called on Dagbon to rally behind Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as a capable and honest leader who can continue the progress made during his administration.

