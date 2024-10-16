Power Struggle: The NOC Waiver Controversy in Delhi
The BJP accused Chief Minister Atishi of falsely taking credit for the waiver of NOC requirements for power connections in unauthorized Delhi colonies, highlighting that this decision was made by the lieutenant governor previously. BJP leaders maintain no such permission was needed, attributing the directive to their intervention.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Delhi Chief Minister Atishi of wrongly claiming credit for waiving the No Objection Certificate (NOC) requirement for power connections in unauthorized colonies. According to BJP leaders, the lieutenant governor had already implemented this change at their request.
Earlier in the day, CM Atishi claimed that residents of 1,731 unauthorized colonies no longer needed NOCs from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for electricity connections. She stated that power distribution companies were directed to provide connections without requiring an NOC.
BJP MPs like Manoj Tiwari and Virendra Sachdeva asserted there was never a stipulated need for a DDA NOC, alleging Atishi's government is misrepresenting the facts. They attribute the abolition of this requirement to their interventions with the lieutenant governor and reference an October 1 directive as clearing the path.
