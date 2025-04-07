Left Menu

Lieutenant Governor Approves Key Legislative Changes in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has approved three significant bills passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, focusing on amendments to the Goods and Services Tax and governmental appropriations for the year 2025. Approval was confirmed by Assembly Secretary Manoj Kumar Pandit on March 25.

