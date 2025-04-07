Lieutenant Governor Approves Key Legislative Changes in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has approved a trio of important bills passed during the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. These include amendments to the Goods and Services Tax as well as two appropriation bills set for 2025.

The Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bills 2 and 3 for 2025, have all received gubernatorial assent as confirmed by the Assembly Secretary, Manoj Kumar Pandit.

The approval came on March 25, highlighting a significant legislative move aimed at streamlining financial operations and governance in the region.

