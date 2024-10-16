Tragedy in Jigawa: Tanker Explosion Claims 147 Lives

A catastrophic event unfolded in Nigeria's northern state of Jigawa as a fuel tanker exploded, resulting in the deaths of at least 147 individuals, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The tragic incident occurred late Tuesday when the tanker lost control near Majia town, leading to a petrol spillage that ignited and engulfed the area in flames.

Emergency services chief Haruna Mairiga confirmed that local residents collecting petrol from the spillage were caught in the inferno. The accident highlights ongoing road safety challenges, with poor maintenance often cited as a contributing factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)