Regional Cooperation Hampered by Terrorism and Mistrust: Jaishankar's Stark Warning at SCO Conclave
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at the SCO conclave, addressed challenges of terrorism and territorial disputes affecting regional cooperation. Highlighted strained India-Pakistan and India-China relations, he advocated for respecting territorial integrity and engaging in honest discussions about trust. He criticized divisive global practices and emphasized the need for peace and stability.
During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the pressing issues of terrorism and territorial disputes that have thwarted regional cooperation. Attended by leaders including Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and China's Premier Li Qiang, Jaishankar's remarks subtly pointed at India's complex relationships with both nations.
Jaishankar emphasized the imperative of respecting territorial integrity, asserting that trade and connectivity cannot flourish under the shadow of terrorism, extremism, and separatism. He advocated for honest conversations to address the lack of trust among nations, deeming it essential for progress and cooperation within the region.
The minister also highlighted the importance of adhering to the SCO charter, which calls for mutual respect, friendship, and collaborative growth. Criticizing unilateral agendas and emphasizing reformed multilateralism, Jaishankar stressed the necessity of a more representative and efficient global governance structure, particularly within the UN Security Council.
