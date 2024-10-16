Left Menu

Venkaiah Naidu Advocates for Unified Civil Code and Simultaneous Elections

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu calls for simultaneous elections and a 'common civil code' in India to strengthen national unity. He emphasizes the need for discussions involving religious scholars. Naidu believes these measures will prevent religious discrimination and promote political stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:21 IST
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has urged for the early implementation of simultaneous elections for parliament and state assemblies in India. He also advocates for a 'common civil code,' seeking the involvement of religious scholars to reach a national consensus, which he believes will strengthen the country's unity.

Naidu emphasized the need for a separate law to combat religious discrimination, particularly against women. He suggested renaming the Uniform Civil Code to 'Common Civil Code' to avoid misconceptions of forced uniformity and to ensure national integration through wide consultations.

Highlighting the importance of these reforms, Naidu called for a serious debate among political parties and urged them to set aside differences for the country's development. Acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence, Naidu believes these changes are crucial for political stability and national progress.

