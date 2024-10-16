Diplomatic Tensions Flare: France Bans Israeli Firms from Naval Show

Tensions between France and Israel have heightened after French President Emmanuel Macron barred Israeli companies from a naval arms show. Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant criticized the move, labeling it as a disgrace and accusing France of hostile policies against the Jewish state.

The decision comes amidst continuing Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon and frustrations with French efforts to mediate peace between Israel and Hezbollah. French officials maintain their commitment to Israel's security, yet the diplomatic row has intensified, particularly after France attempted to broker a truce in Lebanon.

The exclusion of Israeli firms from the Euronaval trade fair is the second such incident this year, intensifying diplomatic tensions between both nations as ongoing conflict and calls for ceasefire dominate international discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)