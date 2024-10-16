Centenarians and Youth Gear Up for Palghar Assembly Polls

Over 800 centenarians from Maharashtra's Palghar district have been confirmed as eligible voters for the upcoming assembly elections. This significant demographic fact was shared by a district official on Wednesday.

The district, home to 22,62,961 registered voters across six assembly segments, includes 11,75,627 men and representatives of the third gender, according to District Election Officer and Collector Govind Bodke. Among the voters, more than 19,118 are over 85, and 17,242 persons with disabilities have also registered to vote.

For the smooth conduct of the elections on November 20, authorities will deploy 12,422 personnel for election duty, ensuring an orderly process for the diverse voter population.

(With inputs from agencies.)