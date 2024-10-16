Left Menu

Centenarians and Youth Gear Up for Palghar Assembly Polls

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, over 800 voters aged above 100 years will participate in the upcoming assembly elections. The district records 22,62,961 voters, including nearly 43,000 first-time voters aged 18-19. Election duty will be handled by 12,422 personnel to ensure smooth operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Over 800 centenarians from Maharashtra's Palghar district have been confirmed as eligible voters for the upcoming assembly elections. This significant demographic fact was shared by a district official on Wednesday.

The district, home to 22,62,961 registered voters across six assembly segments, includes 11,75,627 men and representatives of the third gender, according to District Election Officer and Collector Govind Bodke. Among the voters, more than 19,118 are over 85, and 17,242 persons with disabilities have also registered to vote.

For the smooth conduct of the elections on November 20, authorities will deploy 12,422 personnel for election duty, ensuring an orderly process for the diverse voter population.

