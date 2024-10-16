Justice for Yazidi Victims: Dutch Woman Faces Trial for Enslaving Women

A Dutch court has engaged with grave charges against Hasna Aarab, a 33-year-old woman accused of forcibly enslaving Yazidi women while residing with her Islamic State fighter husband in Syria. Prosecutors have requested an eight-year sentence for her role in the oppression.

During the court session, one of the alleged victims, referred to as Z., emotionally recounted the trauma and the impact of Aarab's actions, highlighting the broader horrors Yazidi women faced under Islamic State control, which spanned large areas of Iraq and Syria from 2014 to 2017.

Aarab has denied accusations of active participation in slavery and countered that her accusers fabricated tales of her issuing orders and mandating forced prayers. The Netherlands, leading a rare legal response to such atrocities, has yet to schedule a verdict announcement.

