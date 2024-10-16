Left Menu

Justice for Yazidi Victims: Dutch Woman Faces Trial for Enslaving Women

A Dutch woman, Hasna Aarab, is on trial in the Netherlands accused of joining the Islamic State in Syria and enslaving two Yazidi women. Prosecutors seek a conviction and an eight-year sentence. Aarab denies the charges, claiming she moved to Syria for a better life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:39 IST
Justice for Yazidi Victims: Dutch Woman Faces Trial for Enslaving Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Dutch court has engaged with grave charges against Hasna Aarab, a 33-year-old woman accused of forcibly enslaving Yazidi women while residing with her Islamic State fighter husband in Syria. Prosecutors have requested an eight-year sentence for her role in the oppression.

During the court session, one of the alleged victims, referred to as Z., emotionally recounted the trauma and the impact of Aarab's actions, highlighting the broader horrors Yazidi women faced under Islamic State control, which spanned large areas of Iraq and Syria from 2014 to 2017.

Aarab has denied accusations of active participation in slavery and countered that her accusers fabricated tales of her issuing orders and mandating forced prayers. The Netherlands, leading a rare legal response to such atrocities, has yet to schedule a verdict announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024