U.S. Criticizes Israeli Actions in Gaza Amid Growing Humanitarian Crisis
The U.S. is closely monitoring Israel's actions in Gaza to ensure there is no 'policy of starvation,' according to U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Amidst accusations against Hamas for aid mismanagement, severe humanitarian conditions persist. Efforts are underway to deliver aid, but many challenges remain.
The United States is keeping a vigilant eye on Israel's operations in Gaza, emphasizing that its actions must align with assurances of no 'policy of starvation,' stated U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield during a Security Council meeting on Wednesday.
In a stern message to its ally, the U.S. has demanded Israel improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza within 30 days or face consequences, including possible restrictions on U.S. military aid. The warning comes amid a severe humanitarian crisis triggered by Israel's response to an attack by Palestinian Hamas militants in early October.
Despite accusations of aid misappropriation by Hamas, Israel defends its efforts, claiming significant aid deliveries. However, U.N. officials criticize obstructions and harsh conditions hindering aid distribution in the region, highlighting extreme suffering in northern Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
