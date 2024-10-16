Kerala HC Upholds POCSO Act in Child Harassment Case

The Kerala High Court has ruled that displaying nudity or engaging in sexual acts in front of a minor amounts to sexual harassment, invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to Justice A. Badharudeen's ruling.

The ruling came as part of a petition by a man seeking to dismiss charges against him for various alleged offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), POCSO Act, and Juvenile Justice Act. The man was accused of having sexual intercourse with a minor's mother in an open room and subsequently assaulting the child.

The High Court dismissed part of the petition, maintaining that the actions fall under sections 11(i) and 12 of the POCSO Act, and sections 323 and 34 of the IPC. The court directed the accused to face trial, while quashing certain other charges.

