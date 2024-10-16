Left Menu

Sky Marshals: The Covert Guardians of the Skies

The National Security Guard (NSG) is increasing the number of 'Sky Marshals' to over 110 on Indian airliners flying strategic routes. These commandos are part of a reviewed counter-hijack policy, acting covertly on flights to manage and neutralize potential hijack threats.

  • India

The National Security Guard (NSG) is set to significantly boost the deployment of 'Sky Marshals' on Indian airliners, according to an authoritative source. This move is part of a reinforced civil aviation security strategy targeting flights on sensitive routes.

Sourced from the elite 'Black Cat' 52 Special Action Group, the number of these commandos will increase from around 40 to over 110, offering enhanced counter-hijacking capabilities both nationally and internationally. The NSG, established in 1984, is renowned for its expertise in neutralizing terror and hijack threats.

'Sky Marshals' operate incognito, traveling alone or in pairs on flights while equipped with concealed weapons and specialized gadgets. Their identities remain confidential, revealed only to the flight's pilot in command. Traditionally posted on western-bound flights, their deployment has expanded internationally over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

