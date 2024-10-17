Left Menu

Former Mexican Security Chief Sentenced for Collusion with Cartels

Genaro Garcia Luna, Mexico's former public security minister, has been sentenced to over 38 years in U.S. prison for accepting bribes from drug cartels. Garcia Luna assisted the Sinaloa Cartel, led by El Chapo, by protecting its members and cocaine shipments, compromising Mexico's anti-drug efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 03:18 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 03:18 IST
Former Mexican Security Chief Sentenced for Collusion with Cartels

Genaro Garcia Luna, once at the helm of Mexico's battle against drug cartels, was handed a 38-year-plus prison term by a U.S. court for taking bribes from the very criminals he vowed to combat. The sentence was delivered by U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn.

Garcia Luna, convicted in February 2023, faced accusations of participating in conspiracies, making false statements, and most notably, receiving millions in bribes from the notorious Sinaloa Cartel. These illicit funds were allegedly paid for shielding cartel members and their cocaine shipments from law enforcement.

Serving as Mexico's public security minister from 2006 to 2012, Garcia Luna was a critical figure in the country's anti-drug operations. His legal team had argued for the minimum 20-year sentence but failed to convince the court. His imprisonment marks a stark fall from grace in the fight against drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024