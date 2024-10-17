Former Mexican Security Chief Sentenced for Collusion with Cartels

Genaro Garcia Luna, once at the helm of Mexico's battle against drug cartels, was handed a 38-year-plus prison term by a U.S. court for taking bribes from the very criminals he vowed to combat. The sentence was delivered by U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn.

Garcia Luna, convicted in February 2023, faced accusations of participating in conspiracies, making false statements, and most notably, receiving millions in bribes from the notorious Sinaloa Cartel. These illicit funds were allegedly paid for shielding cartel members and their cocaine shipments from law enforcement.

Serving as Mexico's public security minister from 2006 to 2012, Garcia Luna was a critical figure in the country's anti-drug operations. His legal team had argued for the minimum 20-year sentence but failed to convince the court. His imprisonment marks a stark fall from grace in the fight against drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)