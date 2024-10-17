Zelenskiy's Bold Victory Plan: Ukraine Seeks NATO Invitation Amid War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is taking a bold step by presenting his 'victory plan' to European Union and NATO by seeking a NATO membership invitation and increased military aid for Ukraine's fight against Russia.

The plan includes appeals that allies have hesitated to fulfill, such as permitting Ukraine to join NATO and allowing the use of Western weapons to target Russia. Despite strong support, Western leaders have not fully embraced Zelenskiy's strategy, which arrives at a pivotal moment as Moscow continues its eastern assault and energy shortages loom for Ukraine.

Zelenskiy's strategic plan also proposes establishing a non-nuclear deterrence package and suggests integrating Ukrainian troops in place of some U.S. forces in Europe while offering the West involvement in Ukraine's mineral resource development. However, reactions from NATO members indicate further discussions are required to understand the plan's implications fully.

