Israeli Strikes Ignite Fires in Syrian Port City of Latakia

A pre-dawn Israeli strike targeted Syria's Latakia port, causing significant fires. Syrian air defenses were engaged in response. The incident is part of Israel's ongoing campaign against Iran-linked targets in Syria, intensified after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 06:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 06:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pre-dawn offensive, Israeli forces launched a strike targeting the port city of Latakia on Syria's Mediterranean coast, igniting fires that are currently being tackled by local firefighters, according to reports from the Syrian state news agency SANA.

Amidst the chaos, Syrian state television highlighted that the country's air defenses were actively engaging Israeli targets over Latakia. The strikes are said to be part of an ongoing Israeli military campaign focused on Iran-linked sites within Syria, a campaign that has gained momentum since the October 7 Hamas assault on Israeli soil last year.

Israel's military operations in Syria have long been a strategic effort to curb Iranian influence in the region, aiming to dismantle supply chains and military bases that could threaten Israeli security. Recently, these maneuvers have seen a marked increase, reflecting heightened regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

